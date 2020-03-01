6 Colonie takes down #3 Saratoga in quarters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem boys basketball team were looking to make a trip to the Glens Falls Civic Center next week in the semifinals but first had to beat out fifth seed Niskayuna.

The Eagles trailed by 20 at the half, tried to get back in the game but the hole was too big to close. The Silver Warriors cruised to the semifinals with a 68-42 win where they'll face Shenendehowa.