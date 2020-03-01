5 Niskayuna upsets #4 Bethlehem in quarterfinals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending sectional champions Saratoga lookeg to make another trip back to the Glens Falls Civic center but had to knock down sixth seed Colonie first.

Early on, it was all Blue Streak but the Garnett Raiders pulled away in the second half to come out on top winning it 53-45.

Colonie will face Green Tech in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 3rd.