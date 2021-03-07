High school football begins practice for fall two season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This was a welcomed sight today. High school football made its return across Section 2.

Sunday marked the start of the fall two season in the capital region. Troy and Averill Park among those suiting up Sunday to start practice. While the COVID protocols like mask wearing and social distancing are extra hurdles to clear as practice gets underway, the coaches and players were just happy to be back out there.

They know that a football season at all was far from a given and aren’t taking the opportunity for granted.

“Obviously we’re excited to be back out here,” Troy head football coach Bob Burns said. “God blessed us with a wonderful day too.”

“The sun came out which is great, but yeah at the end of the day it’s about the kids and them getting to have another great experience and that’s what we’re here to provide for them,” Burns added.

“I’ve been waiting the last six months to get here,” Averill Park head coach Zach Gobel said. “It’s been a long wait. It’s been a little frustrating, there’s been a lot of ups and downs but we’re jacked up to be with these guys.”

“Couple months ago we didn’t even know if we were going to be out here so just to get out here and get an opportunity, it feels good,” Troy senior running back Xavier Leigh said. “We were so excited, just can’t wait to play.”

“It’s really hard, you know, with everything going on,” Troy junior linebacker Jaylen Riggins said. “We try to do everything we could together, just be there for each other. That’s all we can do, try to stay focused on school, stay focused on the goal ahead.”

The Section 2 season starts next Friday, March 19. Troy heads to La Salle, while Averill Park opens up at Columbia.