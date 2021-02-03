High-risk high school sports starting practice

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Practices began today for high-risk sports at many schools around the capital region.

Between approvals and metrics, schools in these six counties could participate today with district approval: Rensselaer, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, and Schoharie. Each county has their own set of rules.

In Amsterdam, the girls basketball team tipped off its season with the understanding that once they get in their required six practices, they’ll only be able to play other schools within Montgomery county until their infection rate drops below four percent. Right now they’re at seven percent. Those four opponents are smaller schools in different leagues and classifications, but the Rams are just happy to be back on the court.

“We could scrimmage for six weeks with ourselves and they would be excited,” head coach Eric Duemler said. “So, we’re appreciative of all the work our superintendent and AD did, and our county, Mr. Ossenfort giving us an opportunity. We’re going to do it the right way, and we look forward to playing any of the teams in our county.”

Senior Antonia May admitted she does hope they can play Troy at some point, who ended their season last year.

“It feels so good to be back and actually be able to play with everybody,” May said. “I mean, we had the open gyms but they weren’t the same. We weren’t allowed to go live and stuff. It just feels great to be back.”

In Averill Park, the wrestling team hit the mat in spaced-out time intervals to maintain distancing.

With many districts in the capital region opting to hold off on wrestling, even while approving other high-risk sports, the Warriors feel lucky.

“They’re excited,” head coach Mike Malenfant said. “They just want to participate in a sport that they love. This is about being trusted, being held responsible to move forward together as a community as I said, just given that opportunity.”

“This is a great sport,” senior wrestler Sean Malenfant said. “It’s given me a lot of things in life and I’m glad I’m going to have another opportunity to reap the benefits from it again one more time, my senior year.”

“I’m just going to go into it with a hungry tunnel vision mentality,” senior wrestler Mason Lumbra said. “I’m going to give it my absolute 100 percent every single match, every single practice every day so I can get to that point where I can reach my goal and call myself a champion.”

The wrestling season is shortened to about a month and a half, and will not culminate with sectionals or states this spring.

Shenendehowa is still waiting in district approval. In the meantime, head basketball coach Tony Dzikas, whose son is a senior on the team, is preparing to practice differently than they’re used to.

“Focusing more on individual skill work and conditioning and making sure they’re physically ready for a game, but not spending 45 minutes in an hour and a half, two hour practice scrimmaging because that’ll probably land you into a quarantine situation,” Dzikas said.

Shen’s first game is set for a week from Friday.