ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The last name Thompson is a familiar one to Capital Region lacrosse fans. Lyle and Miles Thompson both set records and won the Tewaaraton Award while starring at UAlbany. Now their brother Hiana will make his Albany debut for the Firewolves.

Hiana will play in the Firewolves’ season opener on Saturday at Buffalo. He has heard nothing but great things from his brothers about playing in the Capital Region, and is excited for the opportunity. “Since my brothers have been there, it turned into, it seems, a big lacrosse community,” said Hiana Thompson. “Obviously I’ve been to their games at the university and I’m just looking forward to that. Looking forward to meeting new people, meeting new fans, and building these relationships that can last a lifetime.”

Faceoff is set for 7:30 PM on Saturday.