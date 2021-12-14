He’s up next: 13-year old Markus Williams Jr. wins U.S. Elite Championship

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region has seen many excellent boxers go on to succeed at the professional level. 13-year old Markus Williams Jr. out of Hittaz Boxing Club might just be up next.

“In boxing I always say it’s not about the age, it’s about the mentality,” said trainer and coach Ty Goldston. “He has the mentality of a fighter.”

While boxing might not be about age, starting early certainly helps. That was the case for Williams Jr., who caught the boxing bug at age 10. “When I saw my dad, I started boxing,” said Williams. “He took me when I was starting to get a little bit older. Ever since I started using the gloves, I just fell into it.”

When he enters the ring, he’s got one thing on his mind. “Gettin’ the job done,” said Williams. “Just going in there and doing what I do best.”

That’s exactly what he did this past weekend, winning the U.S. Elite Championship, earning himself a number one ranking in the country for his age and weight class. “Even before the tournament started, I already knew he was going to win it just by watching his performance in the gym, the guys he was sparring, and his last couple fights the way he dominated,” said Goldston.

Goldston says Markus can do it all, but his mindset takes it to a whole other level. “He’s a stalker,” said Goldston. “He wants to really go get his guy out of there. He’s the kind of guy that, if you’re in the ring with him and you’re not ready, he’s going to show the difference in the levels.”

It’s all fueled by his desire to be the best for those around him. “Just going out there and just winning,” said Williams. “Make myself look good. Make my team, my coaches, and everybody around me proud.”

If Markus wins the U.S. Elite Championship again next year, he’ll achieve yet another goal. He’ll punch his ticket to Team USA. But Markus doesn’t plan on stopping there. “Going to the Olympics, winning an Olympic medal. Fighting for the USA. Then when I get older, turning pro.”