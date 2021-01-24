Heeps’ breakout game helps UAlbany sweep New Hampshire

Albany. N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s basketball holds off New Hampshire to earn their first sweep of the season behind a breakout game from Grace Heeps.



Key Stats

Grace Heeps scored a career-high 17 points on 6-9 shooting, and 5-7 from three

Ellen Hahne scored 18 points with nine rebounds

Helene Haegerstrand scored seven of UAlbany’s first 10 points

UAlbany recorded 11 assists on 19 made field goals

UAlbany scored the final 14 points of the game, and close the game on an overall 17-3 run

“I thought New Hampshire showed tremendous resilience today,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. “We were really executing our sets in the first half, and then New Hampshire did a great job with their switching defense and triangle-and-two where we struggled to score. Thankfully, Grace Heeps had a breakout game and hit some huge shots for us. I can’t say enough about the play of Ellen Hahne, again. She just had another monster game for us. When New Hampshire came back, we were able to find a way to win the game. There are certainly a lot of takeaways for us to build upon, but also a lot of bright spots to highlight as we continue.”



How it Happened

UAlbany shot 6-8 from the floor to start the game and took an 18-11 lead late in the first quarter. Helene Haegerstrand had scored seven of UAlbany’s first 10 points. UAlbany closed the first half on an 8-0 run and led by 10 to start the second quarter.

UAlbany’s defense had held New Hampshire scoreless for more than five minutes through the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second. New Hampshire hit two free throws to end the scoreless drought but still suffered through a 1-15 shooting stretch.

The Great Danes led 35-22 at the break, behind a balanced scoring effort that saw seven of nine UAlbany player score at least two points in the first half. The Great Danes’ defense had held New Hampshire to 9-32 shooting in the first 20 minutes, including 1-6 from deep.

Following a 9-0 run, New Hampshire cut the Great Danes’ lead to five late in the third, after trailing by as many as 15 just before halftime. The Wildcats had held UAlbany scoreless for more than three minutes of game time.

New Hampshire took a 47-46 lead, their first since their opening possession of the game, with a jumper with 6:12 remaining in the fourth. Grace Heeps hit a three to put UAlbany back on top 49-48 two possessions later. Heeps hit a second-straight three to put UAlbany back ahead after New Hampshire briefly retook the lead. Heeps hit a third-straight three, scoring nine-straight points for UAlbany, to put the Great Danes up five with 1:52 remaining.

UAlbany sealed the game with a 14-0 run to close the fourth quarter. Heeps finished with 17 points on 6-9 shooting, including 5-7 from three. Ellen Hahne just missed another double-double, scoring 18 with nine rebounds.

UAlbany is scheduled to visit UMass Lowell on January 30 and 31.