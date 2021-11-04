Headed to the Hall: Ian Anderson’s Game 3 performance to be immortalized in Cooperstown

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa graduate Ian Anderson is a World Series champion. Now, his incredible World Series performance will be immortalized in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

One of the baseballs Anderson used in Game 3 of the World Series is on it’s way to Cooperstown, along with a list of other World Series artifacts, but not before making a pit-stop at the Albany Airport Wednesday night.

There were many on hand to check out items such as that game-used ball, MVP Jorge Soler’s batting helmet, and Dansby Swanson’s cap from Game 6. It’s the goal of the hall to make sure they preserve each chapter in baseball history. Jon Shestakofsky, the Vice President of Communications and Education for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, says, “There’s history being made on the field every day and that’s part of what we have to be conscious of and be ready to bring back so that future generations of baseball fans will be able to enjoy these storylines and learn from the folks like Ian Anderson who are making a tremendous impact on baseball today.”

The Braves beat the Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to win the World Series.