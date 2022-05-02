COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Red Sox legend David Ortiz is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24th. Monday, Big Papi got his first taste of Cooperstown as a future inductee.

The 10-time All-Star had his Hall of Fame orientation tour Monday afternoon, throwing on a new jersey: that of a Hall of Famer. The three-time world champ soaked in history at the plaque gallery for the very first time, and also got a peak at where his plaque is heading.

Ortiz won the World Series MVP in 2013, won seven silver sluggers, and blasted 541 homers. Despite all the accolades, it’s hard for Ortiz to believe the company he’s in. “It’s my first time ever being in this room and every time you walk around you just get goosebumps” said Ortiz. “As a kid you know, it’s like these guys in this room, you look at them and you be like, ‘Wow.’ Its kind of impossible to be a part of that room. That’s what it seems like. Especially coming where I come from. “

Ortiz never thought this would be possible as a kid, as he becomes just the 4th Dominican player in the Hall of Fame. Now, he looks to set the example for the next generation. “A kid coming out of the Dominican one day just trying to play baseball to help his family, to put his family in a better shape is all of a sudden a Hall of Famer,” said Ortiz. “We have a country where, everywhere I walk around, every kid that sees me says, ‘I want to be like you.’ You definitely commit yourself to get things done the right way because you have so many kids that want to be like you.”