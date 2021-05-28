Hauer, Williamson enter transfer portal

Sports

by: Siena College Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Women’s Basketball rising juniors Ashley Williamson and Julia Hauer have informed the program of their intentions to transfer. The duo have both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Hauer did not appear for the Saints in 2020-21, averaging 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 2019-20. She would average 18.8 minutes per game during her time with the Saints.

A native of Elgin, South Carolina, Williamson averaged 4.0 points per game for Siena. She would shoot 38 percent from the three-point line, and average 0.5 assists per game.

Both Hauer and Williamson depart Siena in good academic standing.

