TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hartford girls basketball team looked to advance to the Class D finals with a win over Copenhagen in the semifinals on Friday.
The Tanagers found themselves in a 17-8 hole after the first quarter. It was a deficit they were unable to overcome, falling to the Golden Knights 51-40. Karlee Nims was the high-scorer for Hartford in the loss, tallying 15 points and 13 rebounds. Charli Carrol led the way for Copenhagen, tallying 15 points and 20 rebounds.
