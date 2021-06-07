Haluska homers twice as Burnt Hills advances past Lansingburgh

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section 2 playoffs for baseball, softball and lacrosse kicked off today, and among the opening round matchups was a Class A bout between Lansingburgh and Burnt Hills.

In the bottom of the first the Knights got on the board first. Katie Mannis dropped a single into right with two on to give Lansingburgh a 1-0 lead that wouldn’t last long. The Spartans teed off from there, with freshman Lily Haluska mashing back to back three run home runs to centerfield in consecutive at bats. Burnt Hills went on to win 13-1.

The Spartans move on to face top-seeded Averill Park Tuesday at 4:30 at AP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire