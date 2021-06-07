Haluska homers twice as Burnt Hills advances past Lansingburgh

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section 2 playoffs for baseball, softball and lacrosse kicked off today, and among the opening round matchups was a Class A bout between Lansingburgh and Burnt Hills.

In the bottom of the first the Knights got on the board first. Katie Mannis dropped a single into right with two on to give Lansingburgh a 1-0 lead that wouldn’t last long. The Spartans teed off from there, with freshman Lily Haluska mashing back to back three run home runs to centerfield in consecutive at bats. Burnt Hills went on to win 13-1.

The Spartans move on to face top-seeded Averill Park Tuesday at 4:30 at AP.