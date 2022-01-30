Hahne’s return paying dividends for Danes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s Ellen Hahne missed the first six games of conference play due to COVID-19 protocols. In just the two games she’s been back, she’s already made a huge impact.

The Danes are 2-0 since her return, including a 57-53 win over NJIT. Hahne finished with 9 points, but they were as clutch as they come. She made two threes in the win, both coming after the Highlanders had pushed it to a one possession game.

Hahne attributes her play to her mentality. “I’m really just trying to stay positive,” said Hahne. “I think that comes from everything going on last year and now being out for a little bit, just staying positive and focusing on what I can contribute with.”

Her impact does not go unnoticed by head coach Colleen Mullen. “She is just the heart and soul of our team,” said Mullen. “When she arrived here last year and transferred from Wake Forest, she made an immediate impact on our program by the way she practices, by the way she approaches everything. She really embodies everything I’d want in a player.”

UAlbany will look for their third straight win Monday at Binghamton at 7:00 PM.