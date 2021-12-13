Haegerstrand named America East Player of the Week

BOSTON – The University at Albany women’s basketball’s Helene Haegerstrand was named the America East Player of the Week, announced Monday.

A Stockholm, Sweden native, Haegerstrand totaled 34 points through the Great Danes’ 1-1 week. She led the team in their Albany Cup victory with 23 points and six rebounds. The junior led shooting 50% from the field against Vanderbilt and Siena.

This is Haegerstrand’s first career conference award.

Haegerstrand’s award marks the Great Danes’ second on the season after Lilly Phillips’ Rookie of the Week nod on December 6.

UAlbany continues its four-game home stretch against Canisius (Dec. 15) and SUNY Canton (Dec. 18).