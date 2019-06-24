Guillen ejected as Valleycats fall in extras

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a wild night at the Joe. Both managers were ejected, the game went to extra innings for the third straight night, and it was bark at the park.

Ozney Guillen received his first career ejection as a manager. In the top of the eighth the umpire awarded Vermont’s batter an automatic ball after Tri-City’s pitcher Julio Robaina brought his hand to his mouth.

Guillen was on his way back to the dugout when the home plate umpire threw him out of the game.

The Valleycats fell in eleven innings 7-6, their record is now 4-5.