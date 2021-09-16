Guilderland’s Mitchell MacKissock exceling in all three phases

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland and Shenendehowa will meet Friday night in a semi-final rematch. Keep an eye out for number 85 in red. Chances are he’ll be making an impact in all three phases of the game.

Guilderland’s Mitchell MacKissock gets it done on both sides of the ball. But it doesn’t stop there. “He’s our punter as well,” says head coach Dan Penna. “He’s one of several kids we have who really contribute on all sides of the ball.”

MacKissock excels in all three phases, and doesn’t take the opportunity to do so for granted. “Sophomore year I didn’t see the field on offense,” MacKissock said. “I was second string on defense so I didn’t see much time there, but I was on all of our specials. That was always a cool experience, just to get out on the field on a Friday night. Still just being a senior, being able to contribute every way that I can I something that’s cool.”

The senior plans to play on the offensive side in college, so as a tight end, it’s no surprise he models his game after one of the best to ever do it. “I’m a Pats fan, my dad is from New England, so I’ve always been a big Rob Gronkowski fan,” MacKissock said. “I’m a bigger receiver, bigger tight end so I’ve always tried to play like that.”

On gameday, MacKissock might not be as rowdy or outspoken as Gronk, but that changes come kickoff. “I’d say all the way until about 7 o’clock, I’m pretty chill, laid back, just relaxing and staying focused,” MacKissock said. “But then once we start walking down our path here, that’s when I really start trying to bring the energy up and get everybody going.”

After a section title in the spring, MacKissock has high goals for both himself and his team in his senior season. “Obviously want to be a first-team all-area player,” MacKissock said. “Team-wise, just bring this team as far as we can. We know we won last year and we want to repeat that and now with states back, make a run there as far as we can.”

The Dutchmen can take one step toward that goal when they host Shenendehowa Friday night at 7:00 PM.