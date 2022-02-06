Guilderland’s Blanchard, Colonie’s Hotaling among Class A wrestling winners

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section II Class A wrestling finals were held at Shaker High School Sunday. The top five from each weight class would punch their tickets to sectionals.

Guilderland’s Dillon Blanchard was among the first place finishers, topping Shaker’s Ahmad Farzad 7-3 in the 189 pound weight class. After missing a season due to knee surgery, followed by a COVID-shortened season, Blanchard did not take the victory for granted. “It means a lot,” said Blanchard. ” I’ve been working all year. Last year having a half season, it didn’t really come to much of a closing and then the year before that I wasn’t able to wrestle for surgery. This year, I really just came out to win it all and prove to myself I really put in the work in the offseason.”

Colonie’s Will Hotaling, wrestling at around 210 pounds, was victorious in the 285 pound weight class. He pinned teammate Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin to take first. The win is a moment he’s been waiting for. “It means everything to me,” said Hotaling. “Every workout I’ve done has been for sectionals. I haven’t stopped wrestling five days a week since freshman year and its all for sectionals. So I’m really excited.”