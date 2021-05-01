Guilderland stuns Shaker with late conversion for Class AA title

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker was looking for redemption after Guilderland knocked them out of the 2019 Section 2 semifinals. It was the only loss the Blue Bison suffered that year.

Shaker was undefeated once again heading into Friday night hosting Guilderland, and these two were back and forth all game. Logan Broomhall put Guilderland on the board first with a second quarter touchdown, but Shaker had a response in the form of a Connor Strand touchdown to tie things up at seven at the half.

Guilderland struck first again in the third. Logan Broomhall punched his second touchdown of the game in to give the Dutchmen a 13-7 lead. With heavy winds keeping the air attacks grounded, Shaker went with a heavy dose of Dean Hartl. His touchdown early in the fourth quarter gave Shaker a 14-13 lead.

Following a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Hartl punched another one in for the Blue Bison to give Shaker a 20-13 lead. Guilderland drove right back down and with under two minutes to go, Broomhall had a pass tipped that found the hands of Marcus McClaine who found the endzone to make it 20-19 Shaker.

The Dutchmen lined up to kick the extra point and tie it, but a neutral zone infraction on the Blue Bison moved Guilderland up, and head coach Dan Penna decided to go for two to try and win the game. From two yards out, Logan Broomhall pushed forward on the quarterback sneak and crossed the pylon, giving Guilderland a 21-20 lead with under 90 seconds to go.

Shaker had a final chance to win it with three timeouts, but a Patrick Bruno interception sealed the win for the Dutchmen, marking the second straight postseason Guilderland has gotten the better of the Blue Bison.

“I was just going to keep moving my legs until someone either killed me or I just gave up I don’t know,” Guilderland quarterback Logan Broomhall said. “I was not going to stop.”

“This group really believed in themselves and we knew we were playing a great football team,” Guilderland head coach Dan Penna said. “Revenge, stuff like that isn’t really a factor in a game like this, it’s about just playing hard and playing well and I’m just so proud of how the kids really stepped up in key situations today.”