Guilderland sneaks past Shenendehowa into Class AA title game

Guilderland, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa visited Guilderland Friday night in a rematch of the 2019 Section 2 championship to decide who would punch their ticket to the Class AA title game this year.
The Dutchmen got off to a hot start. Quarterback Logan Broomhall opened the scoring with a 40 yard touchdown run on a designed QB sneak to put Guilderland up 7-0 in the first quarter. After a huge catch and run from Life Nieves, Broomhall punched in his second touchdown of the game on the ground with a one yard plunge to put the Dutchmen up 14-0 at the half.
The Plainsmen stole back momentum in the third quarter. Dyvante Terrelonge scored back to back touchdowns for Shen in the third quarter to tie the game at 14 heading into the fourth quarter. Then Guilderland put together a crucial drive in the final five minutes of the game. Broomhall hit Ethan Curtis for a big catch and run to set up a first and goal situation, then Dillon Blanchard kicked through the go ahead field goal to put Guilderland up 17-14.
From there, the Dutchmen got a defensive stop and Broomhall picked up one more first down to ice it as Guilderland came away with the 17-14 win. The Dutchmen will play Shaker in the Class AA title game next week.