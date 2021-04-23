Guilderland sneaks past Shenendehowa into Class AA title game

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifth year and three-time captain Annie Brennan became the sixth player in program history to reach 100 career goals, as the Siena Saints hung on for a 13-12 victory over the Monmouth Hawks on Friday evening. The Saints are now winners of their last five games, and sets the longest winning streak in the Abigail Rehfuss era. Brennan finished the day with two goals, along with redshirt junior Kaitlyn Dowsett. Leading the offense was Nicole McNeely and Mary Soures, as they each scored four apiece for eight combined goals. Senior Kerry Gerety also chipped in with a goal, as Ally Mervine made three saves in the win. Leading the way for Monmouth was Nicole Ceraso, as she collected seven points on three goals and four assists. Hope Steuerwald also scored three goals, while Caroline Bleck also put up three points with two goals and an assist. Allison Turturro also scored two goals and an assist as well. Over the first 12 minutes of play, the Saints took a 4-1 lead thanks to a pair of goals from Dowsett. That would lift the Saints to a lead throughout the game. As the Hawks threatened to tie the game, the Saints would find a way on the offensive end, as Soures stepped up in the first half with three goals, including one to tie a bow on the first half with 20 seconds remaining to give the Saints a 7-5 lead at the halfway point. Both sides would score within the first four minutes of the second half, as each side continued to keep their foot on the gas. Soures fourth and final goal of the day came with 21:50 to play in the second, giving Siena a three goal lead at 9-6. Both sides would then trade scores until McNeely scored at the 9:54 mark to give the Saints their biggest lead of the day at 12-8. But, the Hawks climbed back with a pair of goals to make it 12-10 before Brennan scored her milestone goal with 3:24 to play to give Siena a 13-10 lead. The Hawks would score another two goals at the 3:03 mark and with 1:37 to pla to come within one. However, freshman Laura Bonomo would win the draw after the Monmouth goal, helping ice the game for the Saints after a pair of Monmouth yellow cards. The Saints return to action on Wednesday, April 28 when they head to Marist to take on the Red Foxes in their regular season finale. The opening draw will get things started at 1 p.m.