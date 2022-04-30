Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy baseball team hosted Guilderland for a Suburban Council clash on Friday.
LSU commit Mike Kennedy got the scoring started with a solo homer in the second inning. The Dutchmen rallied from there, scoring seven unanswered runs to win 7-1.
The Flying Horses will look to bounce back Monday against Shenendehowa, while Guilderland will look to keep it rolling on the road against Averill Park on Monday.
