Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker baseball team hosted Guilderland Monday afternoon, looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season to Troy.

After falling behind in the top of the first, Shaker took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame behind a Dom Aquino RBI base hit and a Tommy Case sacrifice fly. It was all Dutchmen from there, as Guilderland rattled off 13 unanswered runs to win it 13-2. Colin Lynch blasted a two-run home run in the third, followed by an Aidan Chrysler grand slam later in the inning. The game did not count as a Suburban Council league game.

The Blue Bison will look to bounce back at Burnt Hills on Wednesday, while Guilderland will look to keep it rolling on Wednesday at home against Niskayuna.