Guilderland grad Valencia Fontenelle-Posson begins new chapter with Siena

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Women’s basketball team is setting out to improve on a 4-9 season last year, led by head coach Jim Jabir in his second stint with the Saints. They’ll have the help of one of the top high school players in the area over the past couple years.

Guilderland girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer, Valencia Fontenelle-Posson, is beginning her freshman year for Siena, starting with summer workouts. Beginning her varsity career as an 8th grader, she racked up 1,826 career points. She averaged 29.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game during her senior season.

After five years of varsity ball, she is enjoying the transition. “Honestly, it’s been so great because I felt like I was in high school for a while and I was really looking forward to the college experience and it didn’t disappoint. The workouts are great. We’re all pushing each other and that’s what I expected and we’re just going to keep on going, so I’m very happy,” Fontenelle-Posson said.

Jabir has said he hopes to lead the nation in pace. Fontenelle-Posson believes her head coach at Guilderland, Chuck Mack, and his up-tempo style has helped her adjust. “He definitely prepared me for the college workouts but I feel that now that I’m in college with college players, it’s just a faster speed but he was always ‘go fast’ anyways, so it has kind of tied into each other,” Fontenelle-Posson said.