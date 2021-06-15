Guilderland glides past Shaker in Class A sectional championship

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year’s Class A boys lacrosse sectional final looked a little different.

Not for the usual reasons things have looked different over the past year, but because Shaker’s upset of Niskayuna in the semifinals knocked off a powerhouse.

Guilderland entered Tuesday’s championship as the two seed, coming off a win over Bethlehem. The Dutchmen were up 2-1 early when Shaker responded. Matt Calicchia tied it up at two with a goal late in the first quarter.

To the second, it was Calicchia again for the Blue Bison, coming around the net and giving Shaker a 3-2 lead thanks to a friendly bounce. Guilderland turned it on from there. Tommy Tyksinski fired away with the left to even things back up at three, then again took the lead after putting the defense in the spin cycle and finishing in front with an acrobatic move.

After holding a 6-3 advantage at the half, Guilderland didn’t look back on their way to becoming Section 2 Class A champs with an 11-6 win.

“You appreciate the moment and the process,” Guilderland head coach Sean McConaghy said. “This shortened season, I appreciated every day with these kids, the six days a week.”

“Since they won the sectional football title they came to practice the next morning for their first practice and it’s just been… every day has been an excellent day for us and the kids,” McConaughy added.

“We’ve had a blast.”