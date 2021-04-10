Guilderland gets great two way effort over CBA to secure top seed

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland visited CBA Saturday afternoon with major playoff implications on the line. Both the Dutchmen and Brothers were 2-1 and a win for the Dutchmen would mean the top seed in the Empire division.

The Dutchmen got to work right away. Jaxon Wicks snagged a tipped interception and took it down inside the CBA ten yard line for the offense to set up shop. Patrick Bruno took care of the rest, finding the edge on an end around to put Guilderland up 7-0.

The defense then stepped up big once again. With CBA driving down inside the redzone, Caleb Jacobson picked off a pass in the endzone to put an end to the drive. A few plays later on Guilderland’s ensuing possession, Logan Broomhall hit Jacobson in stride down the middle of the field and he took off for the Dutchmen’s second touchdown of the half to go up 13-0.

Broomhall finished with two scores through the air and two on the ground as Guilderland went on to handle CBA 30-7. They will have the top seed in the Empire division as they await the announcement for playoff matchups.