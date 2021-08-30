Guilderland confident in Class AA title defense

Guilderland, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guiderland Dutchmen won the Class AA football title for the time time in dramatic fashion just a few months ago.

Now they’re already gearing up for their title defense.

Head coach Dan Penna and a few players were present for the Section 2 football media day on Sunday and despite losing some key pieces from the title winning team in the spring to graduation, they believe they’re poised to stay on top in the Capital Region.

“The group of seniors who led us through that were a terrific bunch of kids and given the type of year that it was for everyone, not just to be able to play football but to excel and to have all their work that they stayed committed with throughout the offseason pay off, it was extremely gratifying,” Penna said.

“One of the real rewards was we had a lot of contributors on that team that were juniors,” Penna continued. “So now those kids are ready to lead this team and there’s no sense of complacency.

“They haven’t even asked about a trophy or anything like that,” Penna said. “They’re all about this upcoming season.”

Guilderland scrimmages at Scotia-Glenville Friday before they open their season in week one at Troy.