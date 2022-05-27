GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland boys lacrosse team played host to Shaker in a Class A semifinal matchup between the two and three seeds.

The Blue Bison jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Dutchmen were able to cut the lead in the second quarter, trailing 5-4 at the half. Behind four goals each from Mitchell MacKissock and Dan Macchiarella Guilderland completed the comeback, advancing to the Class A final with a 10-9 win.

Guilderland will take on Shenendehowa in the Section 2 Class A title game on Tuesday at 7:30 PM at Shaker High School.