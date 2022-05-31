Guilderland, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland maybe surprised some people last year as the final Class A team standing in Section 2, but the Dutchmen are no longer sneaking up on anybody.

Certainly not shenendehowa.

The Plainsmen already lost to Guilderland earlier this season. The Dutchmen enter the game as the lower seed, but they have all the confidence in the world they can pull off the sweep over Shen and defend their title.

“We’ve got the same guys,” Guilderland senior attack Tommy Tyksinski said. “Nothing’s changed. I think if anything, we’ve only gotten better as a team. We’ve definitely bonded, and I think we’re just ready to show up and play.”

“I think all we have to do is play our game,” Guilderland senior faceoff specialist Dillon Blanchard said. “It doesn’t matter who won or who lost in the past. If we play our game, then I don’t think anybody can beat us.”

Experience is in Guilderland’s favor as well, having played on this stage just last year with many of these same players. But Shen enters the game as the favorite, and the Plainsmen have learned from their head-to-head loss.

“Last game we definitely played less of a team and more individually, and I think throughout the season really developed as a team,” Shenendehowa senior midfield Colin Bullock said. “And applying that to this next game will really help a lot.”

Shenendehowa’s chasing its first Section 2 championship since 2016. The Section 2 Class A boys lacrosse title game kicks off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Shaker High School.