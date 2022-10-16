NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The Cleveland Guardians fought back to take game three of the American League Division Series (ALDS) from the New York Yankees last night, taking a 2-1 series lead, and putting themselves one win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series (ALCS). Oscar Gonzalez once again came up big for the Guards with a ninth-inning walk-off single up the middle, scoring two to win the game 6-5.

Cleveland took the early lead going up 2-0 heading into the third inning, where outfielder Aaron Judge would go deep to center, scoring himself and outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera, to tie the game at two. The Yankees would go on to extend their lead in the fifth inning when Cabrera would hit a two-run shot of his own, making it 4-2.

Cleveland would cut the Yankees’ lead to one in the bottom of the sixth thanks to outfielder Will Brennan’s RBI single to right field, scoring first baseman Gabriel Arias. Yankees’ outfielder Harrison Bader would respond with a solo home run in the top of the seventh, making it a 5-3 game.

The score would remain 5-3 heading into the ninth inning, where the Guardians would rally back. Shortstop Amed Rosario would single to left, scoring outfielder Myles Straw, cutting the lead to just one. Outfielder Steven Kwan advanced to second on the single. Two batters later, Oscar Gonzalez would come through once again this postseason for the Guardians with a base hit up the middle, scoring Kwan and Rosario, winning the game 6-5.

Game four of the ALDS is Sunday and has the potential to be the deciding game of the series with Cleveland just needing one more win to advance. Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole will take the mound for New York, as Cal Quantrill gets the nod for Cleveland. Game four is slated to take place at 7:07 p.m. at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.