SALEM, VA (NEWS10) — The SUNY Cortland Red Dragons are Division-III National Champions. Cortland took down the defending champions, North Central, in a 38-37 thriller, ending the Cardinals’ 29-game win streak.

The Red Dragons had 10 Section 2 players on their roster, including senior wide receiver and Greenwich native Cole Burgess. Burgess tallied 11 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 1:41 to play.

The game was scoreless with a minute to go in the first half. North Central took a 7-3 lead into the break.

The two teams went score for score in the second half. Cortland won the third quarter 14-10, as the game went into the fourth tied at 17.

After each team traded two touchdowns a piece to make it 31-31, Cortland quarterback Zac Boyes found Burgess for a 21-yard touchdown to give Cortland a 38-31 lead with 1:41 remaining. It took North Central only 21 seconds of their own to answer, as Luke Lehnen connected with Deangelo Hardy for a 60-yard touchdown to make it 38-37. North Central went for the 2-point conversion to take the lead, but Lehnen was stuffed.

Saratoga Springs native Ashton Capone came up with a huge first down run for Cortland after they recovered the onside kick. The Red Dragons ran out the clock, on their way to their first ever national championship.