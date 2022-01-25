Greenwich rolls past Maple Hill to stay unbeaten

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greenwich girls basketball team is still without their first loss, a perfect 11-0. Tuesday night they looked to stay unbeaten, as they welcomed a tough Maple Hill squad to their gym. The Witches entered the night ranked sixth in the state for Class C, while the Wildcats held a record of 10-2.

Greenwich jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter, extending their lead to 37-21 at the half. The Witches rolled from their, on their way to securing a 66-45 victory.

Greenwich will look to stay unbeaten Friday night at home against Waterford-Halfmoon. Maple Hill will look to bounce back Friday night at home against Albany Leadership.