Greenwich lets it fly in big win over Cambridge-Salem

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cambridge-Salem met Greenwich out at Stillwater for a Class D matchup Saturday afternoon and the Wiches were slinging the ball all over the field.

Jesse Kuzmich opened up the scoring for the Wiches with a touchdown pass to Alex Curtis to give Greenwich a 7-0 lead after one quarter. A few defensive stops later, the Wiches were driving again. Kuzmich found Jared Vanderhoff across the middle to get a goal-to-goal scenario, and Max Maguire took care of the rest, plunging in for a touchdown to put Greenwich up 14-0 in the second quarter.

The Wiches weren’t done there. With under a minute to go in the second quarter, Kuzmich went back to the air, and back to Curtis. He found his man in the back of the endzone for a great pitch and catch to put Greenwich up 21-0 right before the half. They went on to win comfortably 28-0.