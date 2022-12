TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greenwich girls basketball team made it all the way to the Section 2 Class C championship game last year. This season, they’re out to a 5-0 start. They looked to stay unbeaten, playing up against Class A Emma Willard.

The Witches flew out of the gate and never looked back, on their way to an 84-31 win. Greenwich improved to 6-0 on the season with the win.

The Witches will visit Cambridge next Friday at 11:30 AM.