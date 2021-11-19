Greenwich grinds out Class D regional with big second half

Mechanicville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Undefeated Greenwich traveled to Mechanicville Friday night in a Class D regional to face Tuckahoe.

Jesse Kuzmich continued to simply dominate like he has all season. He found Deonte Bennet in the endzone to give the Witches a 14-7 first half lead.

After a turnover by the defense, Kuzmich turned around and handed it off to Matthew Conlin, who took advantage of a truck sized hole to rumble for a 63 yard touchdown to make it 21-7 Witches.

Tuckahoe made things interesting in the third. Jax Colacicco fired a deep touchdown pass to Jake Matarazzo to bring Tuckahoe within one, but the Witches offense just kept rolling.

Colin plowed his way into the endzone from three yards out to give the Witches a 27-20 lead, then Kuzmich scampered for a 20 yard touchdown to put it on ice as Greenwich advanced to the Class D state semifinals with a 41-20 win.

