Greenville boys capture Patroon Conference championship

Craryville, N.Y. — Without a traditional playoff soccer format in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Patroon Conference decided to crown a champion via four team tournament at the conclusion of the regular season.

That champ was crowned Friday night in a game between #1 Greenville and #2 Maple Hill.

After dominating Maple Hill 5-1 just a week ago, Greenville knew they would get a tougher fight in the title game, and that’s exactly what happened. These two were locked in a scoreless tie for the first 60 minutes until James Mitchell took advantage of a Maple Hill mistake off a Ben Reinhard cross to give Greenville a 1-0 lead and the game it’s only goal.

Greenville held onto that slim lead to become the 2020 Patroon Conference champs after a perfect 9-0 regular season, and it begs the question: what if?

“I think I’ve been wondering what if,” Mitchell said. “After coming out the first couple games the way we were playing, it just felt like it was going to be a good season.

“The team spirit was high, the unselfishness of this team is just absurd,” Mitchell added. “I think it’s always kind of going to be that what if scenario but can’t think about it too much.

“The games we had we did the best we could. We went 9-0.”

“Rather than dwell on the what if’s I’m going to look on the positive side of it,” head coach Nathan Forrest said. “We had a perfect season, we grew as a team, so that’s the important thing to me.”

