Green Tech wins back and forth battle with Troy at HVCC

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A weekend full of high school boys hoops at Hudson Valley Community College wrapped up Sunday with the final game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster: Troy vs. Green Tech.

Dayshaun Walton is one of the best players in the area and you’re easily reminded of it every time he steps on the floor. He picked up a few tough buckets in the first quarter to help Green Tech to a 15-11 lead after one.

Troy battled back with the help of Daniel Covington’s three point shooting and Jasai Eason’s work inside, bringing Troy within three at the half, but Green Tech proved to be too tough as they held on for a 62-54 win.