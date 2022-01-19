Green Tech weathers run by Mekeel Christian, stays unbeaten

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mekeel Christian cut what had been an 11-point third-quarter lead down to one in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, but Green Tech weathered the storm at home to beat the Lions 64-54. The No. 14 Eagles improve to 11-0 with the victory.

Dayshaun Walton led Green Tech with 29 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Zaveon Little added a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

