Green Tech weathers run by Mekeel Christian, stays unbeaten

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- NEWS10 continues to track local issues with national propane company, Ferrellgas. Reporter Jamie DeLine spoke to one woman who said she was switching fuel providers to Ferrellgas, hoping to synchronize the new delivery so she wouldn’t run out of heat, but she said that’s exactly what ended up happening Sunday morning, despite several phone calls made in advance to the company.

"I called them, and they said they couldn’t possibly come Sunday, and then they said the closest they can come is the 31st! And I said, you’ve have to be kidding me! I can’t go until the 31st," said Alice, who lives in Greenwich.