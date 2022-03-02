Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Tech hasn’t lost to a Section 2 team yet this season, and with a trip to the title game on the line, the Eagles weren’t about to start.

Isaiah Austin and the Albany Falcons were looking to knock off the top seed. Early in the first quarter Malachi Perry took a strong drive to the cup plus one to give Albany a 6-5 lead.

The big problem for Albany: Green Tech is a freight train. Zaveon Little was attacking early and often, spinning and finishing for two to put the Eagles back on top.

Dayshaun Walton got going too, with a physical take for two of his 19. Little led the Eagles with 23 points as they built a 21 point lead at halftime and didn’t look back in a 78-53 win. Green Tech will face CBA in the Class AA sectional championship Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena at 3:30 p.m.