ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending Section 2 Class AA boys basketball champion Green Tech Eagles welcomed in Shaker for a Class AA battle on Monday night.

Green Tech trailed 48-43 with under two minutes to play. Haisi Mayben converted on a layup, and was sent to the line, cutting the deficit to 48-45. Mayben missed the free throw, but the Eagles grabbed the offensive board, swung it to Mayben, who sank a triple to tie the game at 48.

The game remained tied at 48 with 9 seconds to play. Mayben dished it inside to Henry Perkins, who tallied what ended up being the game-winner, as Green Tech held on to win 50-48.

Mayben ended the night with 17 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Perkins tallied a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Shaker’s Zach Matulu led all scorers with 21 points.