Green Tech shakes off rust, stays unbeaten

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their first game in 15 days, Green Tech shook off some rust against Middletown, using a 22-7 third quarter to top the Middies 76-54. With the win, the No. 14 Eagles improve to 8-0 this season.

Dayshaun Walton and Zaveon Little each recorded double-doubles. Walton paced Green Tech with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Little added 21 points and 19 rebounds. Victor Pharr chipped in 13 points and nine boards.

After the long layoff, Thursday’s win began a stretch of five games in 10 days for Green Tech. The Eagles move on to face Briarcliff on the road Saturday.