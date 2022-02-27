TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded Green Tech earned a well deserved bye in the Section II Class AA boys basketball tournament. The Soaring Eagles played their first sectional game in the quarterfinals against #9 Bethlehem at Hudson Valley Community College.

After falling behind 25-22 in the second quarter, Green Tech rolled to a 69-44 win to advance to the semifinals. Dayshaun Walton led the way with 17 points. Zaveon Little finished with 16 points, and Victor Pharr added 15 points.

The Eagles will take on Albany in the semifinals on Tuesday at Cool Insuring Arena at 8:00 PM.