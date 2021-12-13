Green Tech rallies to top Shenendehowa in double OT

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Tech rallied from six points down in overtime to force another frame, eventually beating Shenendehowa 76-73 in double OT. The Eagles trailed most of the first half, but were sparked by double doubles from Zaveon Little (20 pts, 14 reb) and Dayshaun Walton (13 pts, 10 reb).

Mason Courtney led the Plainsmen with 31 points in defeat. Despite making 13 three pointers in the game, Shenendehowa falls to 0-2 under new head coach Paul Yattaw.