Green Tech holds off late Gloversville rally at Broadalbin-Perth

Sports

Broadalbin, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Tech and Gloversville met for a good Class B matchup on the Broadalbin-Perth turf Friday afternoon.

After Gloversville opened up the scoring with a safety, Green Tech took to the air with a pair of long touchdown passes from Mehki Kersey to take a 14-2 lead in the second quarter. The Huskies answered with a Garrett Dooling touchdown pass to Giorgio Glionna to cut the lead to 14-9 before the half.

Green Tech added to the lead in the second half, expanding it to 20-9, and despite a late attempt at a rally from Gloversville, Tech held on for the 20-9 win.

Green Tech hosts Hudson Falls next weekend while Gloversville heads to Glens Falls.

