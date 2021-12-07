Green Tech flies past CBA in home win

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — By playing an independent schedule, Green Tech will face some of the top teams around the state this season.

Not all of them from Section 2, but Tuesday night’s opponent was. CBA was 1-0 heading into hostile territory at Green Tech. The Brothers were getting after the glass in the second quarter. Oreo Odutayo grabbed a board and put it back up with nice touch as the Brothers led 26-25 in the first half, but Green Tech took a one point lead into the locker room.

The Eagles turned it on in the second half. Victor Pharr came up with a massive block on the defensive end that sparked a Dayshaun Walton breakaway dunk for two of his game-high 20 as Tech opened a 10-0 run.

The Eagles defense held CBA to just 11 second half points and the pressure on defense led to more transition buckets as Zaveon Little slammed home two of his 15 on the way to a 58-37 Green Tech win.