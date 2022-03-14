Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After winning the Section 2 championship, the Green Tech boys basketball team looked to advance to the state semifinals with a win over Liverpool in the Class AA regional finals at Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday.

The Eagles led by as much as eight in the third quarter, but Liverpool rallied in the fourth to send the game to overtime, one of three overtime games at HVCC on Sunday. Green Tech survived, moving on to the state semifinals with a 71-67 win. Dayshaun Walton led the way with 18 points for Green Tech. Victor Pharr added 17, while Zaveon Little poured in 16.

“Just a great feeling,” said head coach DJ Jones. “Just adds to last week, winning sectionals and here we go again. Just another great feeing.”

Green Tech will look to keep it going in the semifinals against Jamestown on Friday at Cool Insuring Arena at 7:45 PM.