Great Danes unable to overcome second half surge from Vermont in America East Championship Game

Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team, the #4 seed in the 2021 America East Men’s Lacrosse Tournament, fell to #2 Vermont in the championship game by a final score of 15-10. UAlbany came out of the gates strong, but a six-goal run from Vermont over the second and third quarters was too much for the Great Danes to come back from. Strong performances from Corey Yunker and Jakob Patterson led the team, with a solid performance in net from Will Ramos .



After the game it was announced that Michael Kozar had earned the 2021 America East Men’s Lacrosse Elite 18 Award, posting a 3.92 GPA in the classroom while majoring in Business Administration. In addition, Patterson, along with Alex Burgmaster and Steven Kunz , were all named to the 2021 America East Men’s Lacrosse All-Championship Team for their postseason performances.



Key Stats

Yunker had a strong outing for the Great Danes, notching six of UAlbany’s 10 goals on the afternoon. He added two assists to lead both teams in points.

Goalkeeper Will Ramos made his first start of the season and didn’t disappoint. The keeper was busy in net, facing a slew of shots, but making sixteen saves throughout the day for a save percentage of .516.

Patterson tallied four assists on the day, adding one goal himself. Patterson and Yunker looked to have a strong connection early on, with Patterson assisting two of Yunker's goals and Yunker assisting Patterson on his.

Burgmaster, Camden Hay , and Teioshontathe McComber all also scored once each for UAlbany.

Both teams went 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Great Danes ended the day being outshot 50-31, and lost the faceoff battle 23-6.



How it Happened:

The Great Danes were the first to get on the board. Camden Hay found the back of the net just over four minutes into the game, assisted by Yunker. Vermont tied the game up two minutes later while working with a man advantage.

UAlbany would score back-to-back goals to take a 3-2 advantage with scores from Yunker and Patterson, but Vermont would find the back of the net with nine seconds left on the clock to tie the game before the end of the first.

After UAlbany took a 7-6 lead with less than a minute left in the half, Vermont scored two goals within five seconds of one another to jump ahead 8-7 as the horn sounded.

Yunker finished the first half leading all players in points, He found the back of the net four times and added one helper. He finished with six goals and two assists on seven shots.

Vermont dominated faceoff opportunities in the first half, taking a 17-1 advantage to the locker room. The Catamounts led the Great Danes at halftime in faceoffs, shots (28-19) and ground balls (19-10). UAlbany’s Ramos had 10 saves in the first half.

Vermont scored four times to begin the second half, totaling six-consecutive goals, to extend the lead to 12-7. UAlbany scored twice to cut the deficit to three, but the Catamounts scored once again before the end of the third to take a 13-9 lead into the final frame.

No goal was scored in the fourth quarter until Vermont’s McConvey snuck one past Ramos 10 minutes in to put Vermont up five. Yunker added his, and the team’s, final goal of the afternoon with 2:13 left in regulation.



Next: With the loss, the Great Danes end the 2021 campaign with an overall record of 8-5, going 5-3 in conference play during the regular season. The Great Danes finished 5-1 at John Fallon Field, 3-3 on the road, and 0-1 on neutral territory.