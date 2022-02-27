Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Seawolves jumped to an 11-1 lead in the first five minutes of the game but the Great Danes came back to tie the score at 13 to close the first quarter. The game continued in the same fashion as Stony Brook gained a significant 16-point lead headed into the final quarter but UAlbany made the comeback to tally the win, Saturday evening.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “This was a huge win for our team and I’m so proud of our resiliency down the stretch. We were able to get defensive stops when we needed them and convert them to points in the fourth quarter. Stony Brook is tough at every position and we held a great offensive team to under 60 points. The players stuck to the game plan and made big plays to win.”

KEY STATS

Junior Helene Haegerstrand led both the offense and the defense with 18 points and six rebounds.

Senior Ellen Hahne tied with six rebounds and led with five defensive rebounds.

Hahne led the team with four assists while redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney followed with three.

Shooting team-highs 4-6 from the field and 3-5 from the three-point arc, junior Grace Heeps finished second with 11 points.

The Great Danes held a 10-3 advantage in steals.

Every single player that saw the court (11 student-athletes) contributed with either a rebound, a basket, or an assist.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Seawolves grabbed an 11-1 lead after less than five minutes of play.

After a timeout called by UAlbany, the Great Danes took the lead tallying 12 unanswered points. A Grace Heeps three-pointer began the scoring run at 5:11 and a three-pointer from Ellen Hahne served as the final basket at 00:35.

Stony Brook notched the final basket of the first quarter with four seconds on the clock to tie the score at 13.

UAlbany jumped to a five-point lead at 8:52 with baskets from Kayla Cooper and junior Fatima Lee

The Great Danes continued to hold the lead until 3:43 of the second quarter when the Seawolves began a 7-0 scoring run to earn 26 points.

Twenty seconds before halftime began, UAlbany’s junior Taniya Hanner scored the final basket of the first half, closing the SBU lead to 26-22.

The Great Danes battled but were unable to take the lead during the third quarter as Stony Brook outscored UAlbany, 21-11, in the third.

The first basket of the final quarter gave the Seawolves a 16-point lead with 9:12 left.

Helene Haegerstrand and Morgan Haney tallied back-to-back three-pointers to make it a 10-point deficit at 7:58.

Stony Brook came out of a timeout to score two straight baskets to extend its lead but the Great Danes followed with their own pair of baskets to bring the lead below 10 to 53-44 at 6:09.

The Seawolves added their final basket to make it 56-44, SBU.

Three two-point scores and two free throws made it a four point game, 56-52, at 1:36.

Heeps sank a well-timed three-pointer to put UAlbany within one point of Stony Brook with just under a minute left in regulation.

Haegerstrand took a long pass from Heeps to give the Great Danes a 57-56 lead with 16 seconds left in the contest.

After 16 seconds of great defense from UAlbany, the Great Danes earned the victory over Stony Brook.

NEXT: The Great Danes will begin the postseason as they host an America East Quarterfinal contest on March 5.