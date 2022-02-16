Binghamton, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team came from behind late in the game to defeat the Binghamton Bearcats on the road Wednesday night. The Great Danes scored nine-straight points over the last three minutes, capped by a game-winning three from Jarvis Doles to take the lead with 46 seconds remaining in the game.
Key Stat Lines
- Doles finished with 21 points, going 8-11 from the field and perfect 5-5 from three-point range. Doles also led the team in rebounds, picking up five.
- Joining Doles in double figures was Matt Cerruti (16), Jamel Horton (13), and Paul Newman (11).
- Horton led the team with six assists, and tied with Cerruti to lead the team in steals – both collecting three.
- UAlbany shot 48.1% (26-54) from the field and 55.6% (10-18) from three. Binghamton shot 51.1% (24-47) from the field and 50.0% (9-18) from three.
- UAlbany won the rebounding war, 28-26, including nine offensive boards.
- The Great Danes only maintained a lead for 21.4% of the game in a matchup that featured 15 lead changes and seven ties. UAlbany’s largest lead all game was five, Binghamton’s was eight at the very end of the game.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “It’s a great win for us, I’m really proud of our guys. I thought we overcame a bunch of adversity in the game. We were in a hole there and I think it could have been easy to panic, but our huddle was very calm. I think it was one of our better games of the year in terms of how we shared the ball… It was a great win for us.”
How it Happened:
- UAlbany called the first timeout with 17:30 on the clock, trailing the Bearcats 5-6. Jarvis Doles got the scoring started for the Great Danes with all five points.
- By the first media stoppage, Binghamton held an 11-9 advantage – shooting a perfect 4-4 from the field, 1-1 from three, and 2-2 from the free throw line.
- By the second media timeout the score was tied at 17, despite Binghamton shooting 87.5% and UAlbany shooting 53.8%. Jamel Horton (2-3) and Matt Cerruti (0-2) both played the entirety of the game up to this point, along with Binghamton’s Falko (1-2) and Hinckson (0-0).
- The Bearcats led by as much as five points during the middle portion of the first half, but UAlbany closed the gap to two points with 4:40 remaining. Doles led all UAlbany scorers with 10 points, McGriff led Binghamton scorers with 11.
- Binghamton took a 33-29 lead into the locker room at halftime. In the first half, UAlbany shot 40.0% (12-30) from the field and 55.6% (5-9) from three, Binghamton shot 60.9% (14-23) from the field and 60.0% (3-5) from three.
- At the half, Binghamton’s McGriff led all scorers with 13, followed by UAlbany’s Doles with 10.
- UAlbany came out of the gates hot in the second half, taking a 42-39 lead in the first four minutes thanks to two three-pointers from Doles and another from Matt Cerruti. With his two three to start the second half, Doles sat a perfect 4-4 mark from downtown.
- Binghamton tied the game at 45 over the next few minutes thanks to back-to-back threes from Tinsley.
- Binghamton led 52-51 at the 8:36 mark before Horton went to the line for UAlbany, hitting one of two to tie the game at 52.
- UAlbany’s Aaron Reddish was assessed a technical foul at the 8:16 mark. The technical came after a shooting foul, sending Binghamton’s Bertram to the line for four shots.
- With under six minutes remaining, Binghamton’s Bertram hit back-to-back threes to push the Bearcats’ lead to 62-57.
- Down six with less than two minutes remaining, Cerruti hit an and-one and Horton hit another foul shot to bring the score to 67-65.
- UAlbany took a 68-67 lead at the 48.1 remaining after another three-pointer from Doles. The shot would prove to be the game-winner, as neither team would score a bucket for the remainder of the half.
- UAlbany shot 58.3% (14-24) from the field and 55.6% (5-9) from three in the second half. Binghamton shot 41.7% (10-24) from the field and 46.2% (6-13) from three.
Next: The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena on Saturday for Senior Day, as well as United Way Free Kids Day. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m.
