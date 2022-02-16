Binghamton, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team came from behind late in the game to defeat the Binghamton Bearcats on the road Wednesday night. The Great Danes scored nine-straight points over the last three minutes, capped by a game-winning three from Jarvis Doles to take the lead with 46 seconds remaining in the game.



Key Stat Lines

Doles finished with 21 points, going 8-11 from the field and perfect 5-5 from three-point range. Doles also led the team in rebounds, picking up five.

Joining Doles in double figures was Matt Cerruti (16), Jamel Horton (13), and Paul Newman (11).

Horton led the team with six assists, and tied with Cerruti to lead the team in steals – both collecting three.

UAlbany shot 48.1% (26-54) from the field and 55.6% (10-18) from three. Binghamton shot 51.1% (24-47) from the field and 50.0% (9-18) from three.

UAlbany won the rebounding war, 28-26, including nine offensive boards.

The Great Danes only maintained a lead for 21.4% of the game in a matchup that featured 15 lead changes and seven ties. UAlbany’s largest lead all game was five, Binghamton’s was eight at the very end of the game.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “It’s a great win for us, I’m really proud of our guys. I thought we overcame a bunch of adversity in the game. We were in a hole there and I think it could have been easy to panic, but our huddle was very calm. I think it was one of our better games of the year in terms of how we shared the ball… It was a great win for us.”

How it Happened:

UAlbany called the first timeout with 17:30 on the clock, trailing the Bearcats 5-6. Jarvis Doles got the scoring started for the Great Danes with all five points.

got the scoring started for the Great Danes with all five points. By the first media stoppage, Binghamton held an 11-9 advantage – shooting a perfect 4-4 from the field, 1-1 from three, and 2-2 from the free throw line.

By the second media timeout the score was tied at 17, despite Binghamton shooting 87.5% and UAlbany shooting 53.8%. Jamel Horton (2-3) and Matt Cerruti (0-2) both played the entirety of the game up to this point, along with Binghamton’s Falko (1-2) and Hinckson (0-0).

The Bearcats led by as much as five points during the middle portion of the first half, but UAlbany closed the gap to two points with 4:40 remaining. Doles led all UAlbany scorers with 10 points, McGriff led Binghamton scorers with 11.

Binghamton took a 33-29 lead into the locker room at halftime. In the first half, UAlbany shot 40.0% (12-30) from the field and 55.6% (5-9) from three, Binghamton shot 60.9% (14-23) from the field and 60.0% (3-5) from three.

At the half, Binghamton’s McGriff led all scorers with 13, followed by UAlbany’s Doles with 10.

UAlbany came out of the gates hot in the second half, taking a 42-39 lead in the first four minutes thanks to two three-pointers from Doles and another from Matt Cerruti . With his two three to start the second half, Doles sat a perfect 4-4 mark from downtown.

Binghamton tied the game at 45 over the next few minutes thanks to back-to-back threes from Tinsley.

Binghamton led 52-51 at the 8:36 mark before Horton went to the line for UAlbany, hitting one of two to tie the game at 52.

UAlbany’s Aaron Reddish was assessed a technical foul at the 8:16 mark. The technical came after a shooting foul, sending Binghamton’s Bertram to the line for four shots.

With under six minutes remaining, Binghamton's Bertram hit back-to-back threes to push the Bearcats' lead to 62-57.

Down six with less than two minutes remaining, Cerruti hit an and-one and Horton hit another foul shot to bring the score to 67-65.

UAlbany took a 68-67 lead at the 48.1 remaining after another three-pointer from Doles. The shot would prove to be the game-winner, as neither team would score a bucket for the remainder of the half.

UAlbany shot 58.3% (14-24) from the field and 55.6% (5-9) from three in the second half. Binghamton shot 41.7% (10-24) from the field and 46.2% (6-13) from three.

Next: The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena on Saturday for Senior Day, as well as United Way Free Kids Day. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m.