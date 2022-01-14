Great Danes stay locked in amid changing rotations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With players rotating in and out of the lineup, the UAlbany men’s basketball team has embraced a next man-up mentality. They might have to tap into that mindset once again Saturday.

Dre Perry, the leader on and of the court for the Great Danes, limped of the floor during Wednesday’s win over UMass-Lowell and did not return. Head coach Dwyane Killings said Friday Perry is questionable for Saturday’s home game against NJIT.

Senior Jamel Horton says as players leave and re-enter the lineup, preparation is key. “When these things occur you never know what your role might be the next game, you never know how many minutes you’ll get or who’s available, so you have to be ready for anything,” said Horton. “Who knows, if all of our bigs get hurt, I might play the 5. I’ve got to be ready for it. There’s nothing we can do, so I think it’s about staying ready, staying locked in, and controlling what we can control.”

Tip-off at SEFCU Arena between UAlbany and NJIT is set for 4:00 PM on Saturday.

