Great Danes secure second consecutive conference win, defeat NJIT 71-56

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team cruised to a 15-point victory on Saturday afternoon, defeating NJIT 71-56. The Great Danes led by as much as 22, never giving up the lead after a few minutes into the game.
Key Stat Lines
- Matt Cerruti led the way with 18 points, going 4-7 from beyond the arc and collecting six rebounds.
- Jamel Horton dropped 14 points, leading the team with eight rebounds and five assists.
- Luke Fizulich scored nine points off the bench in 15 minutes of play on a career day.
- The team shot 38.7% (24-62) from the field and 28.0% (7-25) from three. NJIT shot 30.9% (17-55) from the field and 35.3% (6-17) from three.
- NJIT won the rebound war, 40-38.
- The UAlbany defense forced 15 NJIT turnovers.
- UAlbany finished going 16-19 from the free throw line.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “Today was a really good team win for us… We got the lead and held on to it. I think our defense is getting stronger and stronger. I think that will have to be our identity this year. We are going to have to win off of our defense, getting stops… I think we are growing.”
How it Happened:
- UAlbany started off hot, converting on their first two threes of the game in the first few minutes – one from Cerruti and another from Doles. NJIT matched the pace, going 3-4 from deep before the first media timeout.
- UAlbany jumped out to a 13-9 lead thanks to an 8-0 run. NJIT went on a scoring drought that lasted from the 17:12 mark to the 10:18 mark.
- UAlbany went on a drought of their own, not hitting a field goal between the 14:31 and 5:29 marks.
- NJIT’s James Lee received a technical foul with 3:38 remining in the half after what looked to be an intentional trip.
- After NJIT tied the game at 16, UAlbany proceeded to go on an 13-0 run to open to score to 29-16.
- The Great Danes took a 31-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. In the first half, UAlbany shot 33.3% (11-33) from the field and 21.4% (3-14) from three. NJIT shot 26.9% (7-26) from the field and 42.9% (3-7) from three.
- By the half, the UAlbany defense had forced 11 turnovers from NJIT.
- The Great Danes scored on their first two possessions to start the second half, with Cerruti draining a three and Newman working the paint.
- The Great Danes pushed the lead to 41-21 by the first media timeout.
- UAlbany hit 6-13 to start the second half, with NJIT hitting just 4-16.
- The Great Danes preserved their 20-point lead throughout the second half.
Next: The Great Danes take a trip south to visit UMBC in Baltimore next Wednesday night. Tip for the game is set for 7:00 p.m.
