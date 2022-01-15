Great Danes secure second consecutive conference win, defeat NJIT 71-56

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team cruised to a 15-point victory on Saturday afternoon, defeating NJIT 71-56. The Great Danes led by as much as 22, never giving up the lead after a few minutes into the game.



Key Stat Lines

Matt Cerruti led the way with 18 points, going 4-7 from beyond the arc and collecting six rebounds.

led the way with 18 points, going 4-7 from beyond the arc and collecting six rebounds. Jamel Horton dropped 14 points, leading the team with eight rebounds and five assists.

dropped 14 points, leading the team with eight rebounds and five assists. Luke Fizulich scored nine points off the bench in 15 minutes of play on a career day.

scored nine points off the bench in 15 minutes of play on a career day. The team shot 38.7% (24-62) from the field and 28.0% (7-25) from three. NJIT shot 30.9% (17-55) from the field and 35.3% (6-17) from three.

NJIT won the rebound war, 40-38.

The UAlbany defense forced 15 NJIT turnovers.

UAlbany finished going 16-19 from the free throw line.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “Today was a really good team win for us… We got the lead and held on to it. I think our defense is getting stronger and stronger. I think that will have to be our identity this year. We are going to have to win off of our defense, getting stops… I think we are growing.”



How it Happened:

UAlbany started off hot, converting on their first two threes of the game in the first few minutes – one from Cerruti and another from Doles. NJIT matched the pace, going 3-4 from deep before the first media timeout.

UAlbany jumped out to a 13-9 lead thanks to an 8-0 run. NJIT went on a scoring drought that lasted from the 17:12 mark to the 10:18 mark.

UAlbany went on a drought of their own, not hitting a field goal between the 14:31 and 5:29 marks.

NJIT’s James Lee received a technical foul with 3:38 remining in the half after what looked to be an intentional trip.

After NJIT tied the game at 16, UAlbany proceeded to go on an 13-0 run to open to score to 29-16.

The Great Danes took a 31-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. In the first half, UAlbany shot 33.3% (11-33) from the field and 21.4% (3-14) from three. NJIT shot 26.9% (7-26) from the field and 42.9% (3-7) from three.

By the half, the UAlbany defense had forced 11 turnovers from NJIT.

The Great Danes scored on their first two possessions to start the second half, with Cerruti draining a three and Newman working the paint.

The Great Danes pushed the lead to 41-21 by the first media timeout.

UAlbany hit 6-13 to start the second half, with NJIT hitting just 4-16.

The Great Danes preserved their 20-point lead throughout the second half.

Next: The Great Danes take a trip south to visit UMBC in Baltimore next Wednesday night. Tip for the game is set for 7:00 p.m.