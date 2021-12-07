Great Danes men’s basketball falls on the road to Yale

New Haven, Conn. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell to Ivy League foe Yale University on Tuesday night by a final score of 71-52.



Key Stat Lines

Jamel Horton led the team in points (11) and assists (4).

Matt Cerruti led the team in time on the court with 33 minutes. He finished going 3-of-8 from the field with seven points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Justin Neely led with seven rebounds. He finished shooting 3-of-7 from the field, sinking all three free throws given to him to end with nine points.

The team shot 37.3% (19-51) from the field and 35.3% (6-17 from three. Comparatively, Yale shot 39.0% (23-59) from the field and 34.5% (10-29) from three.

Yale won the rebound battle 40-33.

Of UAlbany’s 52 points, 16 came off of turnovers and 20 came from in the paint.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “We had a team meeting after the game, there are some things we need to figure out. There are good intentions and I think we are doing some good things defensively, but offensively it’s not working right now. I think there are some guys who haven’t maximized their opportunity and we need to look at that, see how we can put our guys in the best situations to help them succeed.”



How it Happened:

Yale’s EJ Jarvis left the game early with an apparent head injury.

Yale jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, but UAlbany was able to take the lead by the 13-minute mark after a layup from Tairi Ketner .

. By the midway point of the first half, UAlbany was shooting 40% (4-10) from the field. Yale was shooting a similar 35.3% (6-17).

After UAlbany took a 10-9 lead early in the first half, Yale went on a 16-5 run to take a double-digit lead with 6:33 left on the clock. At that point, Yale had hit 6-of-13 from three-point range.

UAlbany was just 1-9 from three in the first half. Yale was able to build a large lead after shooting 41.2% (7-17) from beyond the arc.

At the half, UAlbany was shooting 32.0% (8-25) compared to Yale’s 35.7% (10-28). Yale led in rebounds, 21-18, and both teams had committed 10 turnovers. Yale’s largest lead in the first half was 15 points. Of UAlbany’s 19 points in the first half, 10 came from in the paint.

Yale went to work early in the first half, starting with a 12-5 run out of the locker room. Jarvis Doles scored all five for the Great Danes, hitting a three and a jumper.

By the midway point of the second half, both teams were shooting over 40% from the field. Both teams were also shooting 33.3% from three, with UAlbany making one long ball and Yale making three. By the 10:05 mark in the second half, Yale had its largest lead of the night at 23 points. In the first 10 minutes, the Bulldogs outscored the Great Danes 24-12.

Following the 10-minute mark, the Great Danes were able to go on a 13-0 run to gain plenty of momentum. After a Yale timeout at the 5:33 mark, the Bulldogs responded with a 6-0 run themselves before the next media break.

Next: The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena this Saturday for one of the biggest home games of the year – The Big Purple Growl. UAlbany will matchup against another Ivy school in Columbia for a 7:00 p.m. tip.